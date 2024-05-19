Anil Kapoor pens romantic note for Sunita Kapoor on 40th wedding anniversary; don’t miss Sonam, Rhea, Harsh’s childhood PICS

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are among the classiest couples of Bollywood. The IT couple is celebrating their fortieth wedding anniversary today. From Farah Khan to Rhea Kapoor, the adored couple has been receiving immense love from their family and friends.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor recently dropped a long romantic note for his wifey on their special day. Check it out!

Anil Kapoor wishes wifey Sunita Kapoor with a long note on their wedding anniversary

Today, on May 19, a while back, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared several adorable throwback pictures with his wifey, Sunita Kapoor. A total of ten pictures encapsulate the wedding pictures, a family photo with their kids- Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in their childhood days followed by several new and old golden photographs.

While sharing the post, he expressed in a long note, "Forty years ago today, I married the love of my life, my best friend, and my rock. Sunita, our journey began 11 years before that, and every moment since has been nothing short of epic. From our early days of love and laughter to raising our beautiful family, we've created countless memories that fill my heart with joy and pride."

He further continued by writing, “Our marriage has been a tapestry of adventures, challenges, and triumphs, all woven together with the threads of unwavering love and mutual respect. You’ve stood by me through thick and thin, and your strength, grace, and compassion have always inspired me to be a better man.”

“Thank you for your endless support, your wisdom, and your boundless love. As we celebrate this incredible milestone, I am filled with gratitude for every single moment we’ve shared. Here’s to the past 40 years, and to many more decades of love, laughter, and togetherness. I love you more than words can express, Sonu! Happy anniversary, my love @kapoor.sunita,” he wrote on a concluding note.

Sunita Kapoor's mushy dedication for Anil Kapoor

In addition to this, his dear wife Sunita Kapoor also shared several endearing posts on her Instagram stories, dedicating it to her husband.

Furthermore, Anil and Sunita’s daughter Rhea Kapoor also shared special dedications on her Instagram stories. The first photo featured a scrumptious cake with “40 years of love” written on it. Furthermore, she also shared the post shared by her father mentioning, “Happy 40 years to these two.”

Additionally, Farah Khan also extended her wishes wish a dash of quirk. Check it out.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor got married on May 19, 1984. The couple is proud parents to three kids-Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who are also in the film business.

