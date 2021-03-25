Anil Kapoor pens ‘some of the million reasons’ why he loves wife Sunita on her birthday: Blessed to have you

Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. The actor penned down a special wish for his wife.

It is said that marriages are made in heaven and in the case of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor it is surely. The couple has been setting an example of what a strong marriage looks like. Today is Sunita Kapoor’s birthday and the star wife has turned a year older. Right from her children to her husband Anil Kapoor, all are wishing her on this special day. But it was Anil Kapoor whose wish has stolen all limelight.

Taking it to his Instagram, Anil Kapoor shares a series of pictures and wrote how his wife has been important for him. He writes, “To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From traveling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts. These are just some of the million reasons I love you...You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever ...Happy Birthday...Love You Always...”

Earlier in the morning, also wished her mother on the special occasion. She also penned a lovely note with a quote by Karl Fuchs and expressed how much she was missing her as she was spending time in London while her mom and dad were in Mumbai.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor misses mum Sunita as she pens a lovely birthday note for her: My mother's love showed me the way

Credits :Anil Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×