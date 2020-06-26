Anil Kapoor pens a sweet birthday note for Arjun Kapoor; Shares his favourite thing about his nephew

On Arjun Kapoor’s 35th birthday, Anil Kapoor pens a heartfelt note for his nephew and it is sheer love.

is one of the most talked about actors in Bollywood who has carved a niche for himself with his acting prowess and handsome looks. Not just he manages to grab the eyeballs with his onscreen appearances, his offscreen equation with people around him also make the heads turn. After all, the Panipat actor is known for his witty humour. Besides, Arjun’s chemistry with his uncle Anil Kapoor is also a thing in the industry and is always a treat for the fans both off and onscreen.

So as Arjun turned a year older today, it was expected that Anil will be wishing him in the most adorable way. And standing true to our expectations, the veteran actor did share a beautiful post featuring a collage of his candid moments with the Mubarakan actor. In the caption, Anil revealed his most favourite thing about his nephew and it will make you go aww. He wrote, “Happy birthday Chachu, @arjunkapoor26!! You always make all the people in your life feel loved and cared for…. It’s my favourite thing about you! Here’s to many more years of positivity, fun, humour and all the other madness that ensues when we get together!”

Here’s a look at Anil Kapoor’s birthday wish for nephew Arjun Kapoor:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anil will be next seen in Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming directorial Mumbai Saga which is a multi-starrer crime thriller, while Arjun has Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite in his kitty at the moment.

