Anil Kapoor pens sweet note for wife Sunita on their anniversary; Recalls special moments from their wedding

As Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor celebrate their wedding anniversary today, the Mubarakan star pens a special note for his lady love.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are often considered as the epitome of love and perfection. The couple, who has been married for 36 years now, continue to be so in love and has been giving major relationship to the millennials. It is certainly quite difficult for us to get enough of their adorable chemistry. Interestingly, Anil and Sunita are celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary today and as expected the senior couple has been inundated with best wishes from family and friends.

However, all eyes were on the Mr India star as we were waiting for his overwhelming message for his lady love. And Anil did stand true to our expectation and his special note for Sunita on this big day has made us go aww. The senior actor shared beautiful stills from his wedding day along with some beautiful pictures of Sunita on Instagram. In the caption, Anil wrote how May 19 turned out to be the most special day of his life. He even shared a special detail about his D-Day and revealed how he had tears in his eyes after he saw Sunita dressed as a bride.

Interestingly, Anil also spoke about how his wedding with Sunita was delayed for a long time as he wanted to give his lady the best of everything. “I wanted to be sure that I could take care of her in the way she deserved and give her everything she could ever dream of...in the very least, I needed to be able to afford to buy a house and hire a cook!! I just wanted to be worthy of her,” he added. Furthermore, the Mubarakan actor revealed that their wedding was planned and executed in a day and he is glad that they took this leap of faith to begin their lives together.

He wrote, “Our wedding was planned and executed within a day, and yes we may not have had a big wedding or even a honeymoon, which she still teases me about, but it was still the best thing that ever happened to me....it was now or never for us and I’m so glad we took the leap that day and started our lives together... many people prophesied that marrying so early would be disastrous for my career, but all I knew was that I did not want to waste another day without her and wanted her by my side through it all... for us it was never career or love.. it was always love AND career... I won’t say in the end we lived happily ever after...because it is not even close to the end of our love story... we still have a lot of love to share together, forever.... Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, my wife Sunita... @kapoor.sunita.”

Credits :Instagram

