Anil Kapoor plays cards with wife Sunita and family; Says he still doesn't know how to hold the cards right

Anil Kapoor has recently shared a picture on his Instagram story wherein he can be seen playing rummy with his wife Sunita and family.
9848 reads Mumbai
Anil Kapoor is a great actor as well as a perfect family man. He loves to spend time with his family and the latest picture shared by him is proof of the same. Anil Kapoor always keeps his fans updated as he often shares pictures of himself, his workout videos and more on his Instagram handle. On Thursday night, the actor shared a picture on his Instagram story wherein he can be seen playing rummy with his wife Sunita, mom Nirmal and sister Reena.

While sharing the picture, in the caption, he wrote, "Playing mum's favourite card game...it's rummy time! It's been so many years and I still don't know how to hold the cards right." Anil’s wife Sunita Kapoor also shared a photo of the game session and in the caption, she wrote: "Family that plays rummy together stays together."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Recently, Anil Kapoor shared a series of throwback pictures on his mom’s birthday and wrote: "Mothers always surprise us with their inner strength and selfless love they have for their children and as you become a parent yourself, you realise so much more.... in this lockdown, my mom has been tough as a rock and she was still not thinking about herself but concerned and worried about us... love you mum you are the best mummy in the world... Happy birthday."

A few days ago, the actor has also added a new member in his family, his pet dog named Russell Crowe Kapoor. He introduced him to the world with a cute post.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Introducing the cutest Kapoor of them all...Russell Crowe Kapoor a.k.a @theprinceofjuhu

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

Further, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Malang, which also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. He will be next seen in Karan Johar's Takht. The actor also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor 'blesses' Anupam Kher as he jets off for filming, duo dish out BFF goals in latest photos

Credits :Anil Kapoor Instagram

