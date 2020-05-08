Anil Kapoor plays carrom with wife Sunita amid lockdown and Sonam Kapoor misses being with them; See Photos

Anil Kapoor has a gala time by playing carrom with wife Sunita Kapoor. Here's how daughter Sonam Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja reacted to it.

Anil Kapoor is one of the most talented actors Bollywood has ever had. And while his acting prowess is a thing in the industry, the veteran actor is also known for defying age in every sense. Even at the age of 63, Anil's charm can still give the young stars a run for their money along making the ladies go weak on their knees. Amid the lockdown, Anil has been paying special attention to his fitness at this moment as well and has been sharing glimpses of his workout for fans on his social media account.

Recently, Anil Kapoor was spotted playing carrom with his wife Sunita at home amid lockdown. The actor himself shared pictures of him and his wife having a gala time while playing this indoor game. Sharing the photos, the Malang actor wrote, "And the winner is.... Me (Obviously)! ⁣ 1 : @kapoor.sunita ⁣ 2 : @rheakapoor ⁣ ⁣ #quarantinegames #chasingthequeen #candids #stayhomestaysafe." He credited Sunita for clicking the first picture where the actor is all set to get the queen and has credited his daughter Rhea Kapoor for the second picture where we can see both Anil and Sunita engrossed while playing this amazing game.

As soon as Anil Kapoor posted the pictures, his daughter and actress who is home quarantined in Delhi with her hubby Anand Ahuja commented, "Miss you both so so much can’t wait to see you." Sonam Kapoor's hubby Anand Ahuja commented, "Nice shoes (pic 2)." Even commented, “Wah!! Love the way u are sitting and balancing on that ball!! Kya baat hai.”

Recently, the jhakaas actor shared a heartwarming video wishing Sonam and Anand on their secind wedding anniversary. The video shows some glimpses of the wonderful moments from the couple's wedding. Sharing the stunning video, Anil Kapoor wrote, "May you be blessed with all the love & happiness, just as we feel blessed to have you in our lives! Happy 2nd Anniversary @anandahuja & @sonamkapoor! To many more phenomenal years together!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil, who has won hearts with his performance in Mohit Suri’s Malang, will be seen in ’s upcoming multi-starrer period drama Takht.Tthe period drama will also star , Vicky Kaushal, , Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

