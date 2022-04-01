Anil Kapoor praises wife Sunita's sister Kaveeta Singh on her birthday; Sonam Kapoor shares old PICS

Sonam Kapoor is one of the actresses who is known for her presence on social media. The actress aces the art of keeping her fans intrigued with her social media activities and each of her posts on Instagram is a thing among the fans. And now, the Veere Di Wedding actress has once again made the headlines as she has treated her fans with a beautiful pic from her childhood days on the occasion of her aunt Kaveeta Singh’s birthday.

In this pic, Kaveeta was seen holding little Sonam in her arms who looked irresistibly cute in her red dress with white polka dots. Sonam captioned the image, “Happy Birthday Masi. Love you lots”. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor also shared a throwback pic of Kaveeta wherein she had won Miss India 1969 followed by several pics of the birthday girl with Sunita Kapoor. In the caption, Anil showered love on Kaveeta and wrote, “Miss India 1969 Kaveeta Singh, top most model in the 70s and now a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, elder sister to my wife Sunita @kapoor.sunita and masi to my kids Sonam, Rhea and Harsh! Definitely one of the finest interior decorators in India today. Period. Happy 70th Birthday Kaveeta! We are all so so proud of you always! Lucky to have a friend and sister in law like you!”.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s posts: