Anil Kapoor is a proud father as Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero completed 2 years of release

As Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero complete two years of release, Anil Kapoor showers love on his kids.

Ahuja and her siblings Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor have all the rights to grin ear to ear as of now. After all, their movies Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero completed two years of release on June 1. To note, Sonam’s 2018 release Veere Di Wedding, which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, was a commercial success. The movie was helmed by Rhea. On the other hand, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which happens to be Harshvardhan’s second movie, won a million hearts. And while the cast of both the movies has been going nostalgic, Anil Kapoor is proud of his kids.

The veteran actor shared the posters of Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero on social media and showered love on Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan. He wrote, “Celebrating 2 years of #VeereDiWedding & #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero. One received great commercial & theatrical success and the other created a massive cult following digitally. Breaking barriers & winning hearts!! So proud of all 3 of you! @sonamakapoor#RheaKapoor."

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s message on Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero completing two years:

Meanwhile, post the success of Veere Di Wedding, there have been speculations about the sequel of this movie. In fact, it is reported that the Veere Di Wedding sequel is underway. Sonam also commented on the same during an Instagram live with Pinkvilla. However, her sister Rhea Kapoor interrupted her in the comments in a hilarious manner. The film was the story of 4 best friends who stick by each other through thick and thin. The film did well at the box office and Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha’s bonding and camaraderie on the big screen was loved. It was produced by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

