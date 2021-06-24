Anil Kapoor recalls debut film ‘Woh Saat Din’, posts then & now pics; Fans say he's ‘getting better with age’

Anil Kapoor made his debut back in 1983 with the film ‘Woh Saat Din’. It has been 38 years since the release and the actor took to his Instagram handle and remembered the movie.

Anil Kapoor is a prominent Hindi Cinema actor, who made his debut in 1983 with the film ‘Woh Saat Din’. Anil took to his Instagram account to remember the movie on its 38th anniversary. The evergreen actor shared two pictures of himself; one recent picture and another one that is a scene from the movie. Anil shared the picture on his Instagram and wrote, “It's been 38 years since Woh Saat Din's release. And in these 38 years, you all put me on the pinnacle of success. Just keep giving me your love like this for the next 38 years. I will try to stay on this peak with my hard work and your love. Thank you”.

The post received a lot of attention and love from the fans and friends. Anupam Kher commented, “Jai Ho @anilskapoor Saaheb.” A user commented, “Love your movies ..Love your Humbleness”, “Best movie ever”, another user appreciated the actor, “You are just getting better with age.” Another user commented as, “Looking at your fitness, it seems as if it has only been 18 years Pyaar Kiya Nahi Jata is my all-time favorite song.”

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s throwback picture-

Anil Kapoor is active on Instagram and often shares some throwback pictures and videos. Recently, after Milkha Singh passed away, Anil shared throwback pictures with the Flying Sikh and wrote, “Milkha Singh ji welcomed us into his home and his lovely wife fed us the most unforgettable aloo parathas I've ever had... He truly was an incredible sportsman, phenomenal host and above all an amazing human being... will be truly & deeply missed.”

