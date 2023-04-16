Anil Kapoor recalls memories with Sridevi, Satish Kaushik as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja turns 30; Fans react

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who is currently busy prepping for his next film, Fighter, took to social media a while ago and walked down memory lane as his film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja has completed 30 years today. Directed by Satish Kaushik, the film starred Anil, Sridevi, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher in key roles. Anil shared throwback memories from the sets of the film and remembered his dear friend, Satish, who passed away in March this year.

Anil Kapoor remembers Satish Kaushik as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja completes 30 years

Anil shared a bunch of pictures featuring Sridevi, Satish, Boney Kapoor and others. Along with pictures, Anil wrote about the film and revealed how it didn't work at the box office but Satish made the film will 'all heart'. He wrote, "A film that might have not done well at the box office but was made with all heart…directed by my friend Satish…30 years ago….the songs and the train robbery were brilliantly shot by my friend... I believe every project is a learning experience and a cherished one! #30yearsofRoopKiRaniChoronKaRaja." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the pictures, fans were seen reacting to them. A fan commented, "One of my childhood favourite movies." Another fan wrote, "Had no idea it didn't do well at the box office. My family and I love that movie!"

Meanwhile, Anupam recently hosted a musical night on Satish's birth anniversary and several celebs were seen gracing the event and remembering the late actor-director. During the event, Shabana Azmi revealed how Satish wanted to 'die' after Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja failed at the box office. She said, "After the film (Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja) failed, he was a dukhi aatma and he had this feeling that, 'now I should die.’ He was on the first floor and when he looked down from there because he was finding ways to commit suicide, there was a party going on. He saw potatoes and brinjals being fried. So, he was like, 'yaar main aloo baigan ke beech mein agar kud ke marr jaunga toh yeh kharab death hogi."

ALSO READ: WATCH: Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika reads out an emotional letter at an event: 'I had the world’s..'