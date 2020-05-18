Anil Kapoor recalls the moment when he proposed his lady love Sunita Kapoor; Says ‘We celebrate proposal’

Anil Kapoor, who will be celebrating his 36th wedding anniversary with wife Sunita Kapoor this year, shared a beautiful video recalling the big moment when he proposed his lady love.

Bollywood has witnessed several iconic love stories over the years which have restored our faith in love time and again. Amid all the couples, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are one of the most talked about jodi in the industry who never fail to give major relationship goals to others. The senior couple is married for 36 years now and continues to be so in love with each other. And while Anil and Sunita are all set to celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary on May 19, Anil decided to come up with a special surprise for the audience.

The Mubarakan actor has shared an endearing teaser of himself and Sunita wherein he took us down the memory lane and recalled how he proposed his lady love. Anil revealed that soon after an important movie of his career, he decided to propose Sunita. In fact, he decided to choose love over career and after years of togetherness, he is fortunate to have so much to be grateful for. “This is the beginning of a long love story on the night of 17th May, I signed kind of an important film which was a big step in my career and on 18th May I took an even bigger step - I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife. Oh god. I was so stressed. I kept on postponing, postponing, postponing, postponing and then the time came when I had to choose career or love. And I chose love and I proposed to her on 18th May. People celebrate anniversary, we celebrate proposal as well and we never let ourselves forget how fortunate we are to have so much to be grateful for.”

Take a look at Anil’s special video ahead of his wedding anniversary with Sunita:

#SoundOn⁣ Watch out for our wedding story tomorrow... pic.twitter.com/VEbACQlGZD — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 18, 2020

Interestingly, Anil and Sunita are making the most of this quarantine break together and are seen creating new memories together. In fact, the veteran actor also shared pictures of himself enjoying a carom competition with wife Sunita. He shared two pics from their quarantine game moments. The first one featured Anil wearing a black t-shirt and a cap as he was engrossed in chasing the queen in the game. The other one was a monochrome click where Anil and Sunita were seen playing carrom in the gym area of their house. He even captioned the image as “And the winner is... Me (Obviously)! #quarantinegames #chasingthequeen #candids #stayhomestaysafe.”

To note, Anil, who is a perfect example of Bollywood’s family man, doesn’t leave a chance to shower love on his wife and kids , Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. To recall, the Malang star had penned a sweet message for his lady love on her birthday in March this year. The veteran star, who defies age in the most amazing way, had shared a beautiful picture of himself with Sunita wherein they were seen twinning in black. Anil wrote, “Happy Birthday to the wonder woman of my life who I have been happily leaning on since forever! Trust me your birthday is more special to me than it’s to you because I’m so glad you are here and with me every day!! I love you @kapoor.sunita!! Always and forever!”

Besides, the Nayak: The Real Hero star also shared a mesmerizing video of daughter Sonam and son in law Anand Ahuja from their wedding ceremonies on the couple’s second anniversary this year. The video featured the couple’s love filled moments from their D-Day festivities and left us in awe of their chemistry. Sending his love to the love birds, Anil wrote, “May you be blessed with all the love & happiness, just as we feel blessed to have you in our lives! Happy 2nd Anniversary @anandahuja & @sonamkapoor! To many more phenomenal years together!”

Talking about the work front, Anil had recently won millions of hearts with his stupendous performance in Mohit Suri’s Malang early this year. The veteran actor was seen playing a negative role in the movie which also featured , Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu in the lead. As of now, Anil is looking forward to working on ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht which also features , Vicky Kaushal, , Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles.

Credits :Twitter

