Anil Kapoor recalls relying on rum to cope with early career frustrations; reveals his father didn't help him
Anil Kapoor discloses that, despite his father's standing as a renowned film producer, he received no assistance in entering the industry, leading to frustration during that period. Explore further.
Anil Kapoor is a seasoned actor with a remarkable four-decade journey in the Hindi film industry. He is still going strong at the age of 66. However, despite being the son of the renowned producer Surinder Kapoor, his early years were no cakewalk. Kapoor candidly shared that his father made it clear he had to pave his own way in the industry, without his assistance.
Anil Kapoor discloses that his journey was challenging, even though he was a star kid
In a Mid-day interview, Anil Kapoor fondly recalled his father, Surinder Kapoor, who passed away in 2011. Describing his father as an honest, decent, and introverted individual, Kapoor emphasized that he was not the stereotypical pushy, filmy, or aggressive figure commonly associated with the industry.
Anil shared that his father explicitly conveyed that he couldn't do anything to advance his career, and interestingly, the actor never harbored expectations of receiving such assistance. However, this revelation prompted the actor to trust his instincts, realizing that it was time for him to venture into the industry independently, facing its challenges head-on.
However, Kapoor's journey in the film industry was not as seamless as one might anticipate. The dearth of promising opportunities took a toll on him, as he was eager to make his mark in Bollywood. He candidly shared, "It was exhausting, it was tiring, frustrating. I looked worse, I felt worse. I used to sit with my friends and have Rum. I was a bitter person." But, he channeled that frustration and bitterness into his work. Films like Awaragi and Mashaal became outlets for expressing his pent-up emotions.
Anil Kapoor's work front
The actor is currently basking in the glory of his recent success with the hit film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie boasts a star-studded cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in a formidable antagonist role.
Looking ahead, Kapoor is gearing up for his next project, Siddharth Anand's Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on January 25, 2024. In this film, Kapoor steps into the character of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known by the call sign Rocky.
