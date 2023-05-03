Anil Kapoor recalls working with Nutan, Hema Malini in Yudh: '38 years since Jhakass came into our lives...'

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who is currently prepping for Fighter, took a walk down memory lane on Wednesday and shared stills from his 1985 film Yudh. As the film completed 38 years of its release today, Anil recalled working with Tina Munim, Jackie Shroff, Nutan and Danny Denzongpa. Directed by Rajiv Rai, it also featured Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini in special appearances. Anil took to Twitter and shared a special note. He also revealed that his most iconic dialogue 'jhakaas' came into existence with Yudh.

Anil Kapoor shares a special note as Yudh completes 38 years

While sharing the stills with his fans, Anil wrote, "38 Years of #Yudh and 38 years since #Jhakassss came into our lives and never left! I always remember #Yudh very fondly for so many reasons! Working with the producer Gulshan Rai and his son Rajiv was a pleasure, Tina Munim was a fabulous costar and Jackie was, as always, a blast!"

He added that he loved working with Nutan ji and she reminded her of his own mother. The Welcome actor wrote, "I also loved working with Nutanji because she was always so warm and caring, she reminded me of my own mother...Plus, who can forget a dream chance to dance with the one and only Hemaji! Yudh really was a gift that hasn't stopped giving." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Anil was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film was loved by the audience. Currently, Anil is prepping intensely for his next film, Fighter. India's first aerial action film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Karan Singh Grover. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will hit theatres in January 2024. Apart from this, Anil has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in the pipeline. He will be seen playing the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father in the film. The highly-awaited film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in key roles. It is all set to take over theatres in August this year.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor watches Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway with Madhuri Dixit; Calls it Rani Mukerji’s 'finest performance'