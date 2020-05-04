Anil Kapoor remembering Irrfan Khan with throwback pic of Slumdog Millionaire days will leave you teary eyed

Anil Kapoor, who has shared the screen space with Irrfan in Slumdog Millionaire, remembered the legendary actor and shared throwback pictures with him.

With Irrfan’s unfortunate demise last week, the entire Bollywood has been in a state of shock. After all, the industry has lost a legendary actor who was gone too soon. And while the fans are still struggling to come in terms with this harsh reality, the celebrities have also been paying their tribute to the Qarib Qarib Singlle star. Joining them, Anil Kapoor also shared a special post dedicated to Irrfan sharing pictures from their 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards appearance and it has left us with a heavy heart.

To recall, Anil and Irrfan had shared the screen space in 2009 release Slumdog Millionaire and their performances won a million of hearts across the world. In the picture shared by Anil, he was seen posing with Slumdog Millionaire co-stars Irrfan, Dev Patel and Freida Pinto as they were holding their respective awards. In the caption, Anil reminisced his moments with Irrfan and stated that he will always remember the latter for the flawless smile that used to lighten up the environment around him. “These pictures bring back so many memories! There was something about his smile that would instantly make everyone around him smile... One of the many things I’ll always remember about Irrfan,” Anil wrote.

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s pic with Irrfan from 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards:

For the uninitiated, Irrfan, who was battling with the neuroendocrine tumour for two years, breathed his last on April 29 due to colon infection. He is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Getty Images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×