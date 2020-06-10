Anil Kapoor remembers Feroz Khan as Janbaaz clocks 34 years; Says ‘Working with him was memorable experience’

As Feroz Khan directorial Janbaaz completes 34 years of release, Anil Kapoor remembers the legendary actor and shares throwback pictures from the movie.

Anil Kapoor is one of the avid social media users and he makes sure to keep the fans intrigued with his posts. From lauding the young talent to sharing throwback pictures, Anil’s social media posts are indeed a treat for his fans. However, the veteran actor’s recent tweet is making the headlines as it is dedicated to legendary actor Feroz Khan. To note, Anil and Feroz’s 1986 release Janbaaz completed 34 years of the release today and the Mubarakan star got nostalgic about the movie and its director Feroz.

He shared throwback pictures of himself with co-stars Feroz and Dimple Kapadia on micro-blogging site Twitter. Singing praises for Feroz, Anil called him a finest, stylish and lion hearted filmmaker of the industry. He even emphasised that working with him has been a memorable experience. To note, while Janbaaz marked Anil and Feroz’s first collaboration, the veteran actors had collaborated once again for 2007 release Welcome. Anil wrote, “Remembering one of the finest, extremely stylish, with a child like nature but lion hearted filmmakers of our industry...Feroz Khan. Working with him was an extremely memorable experience... in Janbaaz as a filmmaker/co star & in Welcome as a co star! #34YearsOfJanbaaz.”

Take a look Anil Kapoor’s throwback pictures from Janbaaz:

Remembering one of the finest, extremely stylish, with a child like nature but lion hearted film makers of our industry...Feroz Khan. Working with him was an extremely memorable experience... in Janbaaz as a filmmaker / co star & in Welcome as a co star! #34YearsOfJanbaaz pic.twitter.com/mE2m6Ep7nc — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 10, 2020

To note, Welcome happened to be Feroz’s last appearance on the silver screen. He breathed his last in 2009 in Banglore after a battle with lung cancer. Interestingly, Anil collaborated with his Janbaaz actress Dimple in the sequel of Welcome in 2015.

