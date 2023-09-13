Anil Kapoor remembers ‘forever young’ Dev Anand in special post; ‘In my best moments and my worst…’

Legendary actor Dev Anand is known for his timeless charm and handsome face. His diverse performances in a number of films made him a heartthrob in his era. In more than a four-decade-long career from the 1950s to the 1970s, his superhit films emerged as the evergreen iconic films of Bollywood. One of the greatest actors in Bollywood, Dev Anand, was born on September 26, 1923. This year would mark his 100th birth anniversary. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared a post as he praised the ‘forever young’ actor Dev Anand.

Anil Kapoor remembers the 'forever young' Dev Anand with an emotional post

Today, on September 13, veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared a poster announcing the unique festival organized by the Film Heritage Foundation titled ‘Dev Anand@100 - Forever Young’. The post was accompanied by the caption, "Dev Anand ke baare mein hum and tum kya kahein jab tareef bhi unke saamne sharma jati thi...(What would we say praising Dev Anand when praise itself would shy away in front of him). In my best moments and my worst, I seek out his songs and movies, and they still have the power to brighten up my day...Forever Young is truly an apt title for this legend who will 'Guide' our hearts forever!"

Soon after the post was shared, Anil Kapoor’s comments section was filled with several heartfelt comments from Dev Anand's fans. A fan commented, “The original romantic Hero of the last 50 plus years DEV ANAND,” while another fan wrote, “Guide (red heart emoji) Na sukh hai na dukh hai na Deen hai na duniya”

For the uninitiated, ahead of legendary actor, Dev Anand’s centennial on September 26, the Film Heritage Foundation announced a unique festival titled Dev Anand@100 - Forever Young, that pays tribute to the timeless entertainment icon. The two-day weekend celebrations held jointly in association with NFDC-NFAI (National Film Development Corporation Of India- National Film Archive Of India) and PVR Inox will be conducted on September 23 and September 24 across 30 cities and 55 cinema halls all over India.

