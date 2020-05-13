Anil Kapoor remembers his James aka Rishi Kapoor; Shares one of his happiest moments with him

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling leukaemia for two years and his friend Anil Kapoor is heartbroken with the loss.

is no more with us and this void can never be filled. The superstar breathed his last on April 30 this year and ever since then not a day has passed by since the cine buffs didn’t miss the legendary star and his charismatic presence. It is indeed quite difficult to believe that one of Bollywood’s most romantic actor isn’t between us. And not just his fans but several celebrities are also struggling to come in terms with this harsh truth.

Among these is Rishi’s dear friend Anil Kapoor who doesn’t leave a chance to express how much he misses the Agneepath star. Keeping up with the trajectory of sharing beautiful pictures of Chintu Kapoor, the Mubarakan actor once again grabbed the eyeballs as he remembered his James in the recent Instagram post. Anil shared pictures of himself with wife Sunita Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh from the grand launch of their kids and . To note, Ranbir and Sonam made their big Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2007 release Saawariya. Cherishing the golden moments of his life, Anil wrote, “Remembering James.... Sharing the launch of Sonam and Ranbir’s careers with Neetu and Rishi is one of the happiest memories of my life.”

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s happy moments with Rishi Kapoor:

To recall, Anil has been heartbroken with Rishi’s unfortunate demise. He even penned an emotional note on social media and mentioned Rishi played several roles in his life including an elder brother, a mentor and even a friend. “From growing up to living our dreams on screen, we were together through it all,” he added. Anil also emphasised that life will never with the same without Rishi.

