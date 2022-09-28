Anil Kapoor remembers Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary: 'She wasn't only greatest singer but also..'

Lata Mangeshkar is widely considered to have been one of the greatest and most influential singers in India. Her contribution to the music industry in a career spanning eight decades gained her honorific titles such as the Queen of Melody and Nightingale of India. She passed away on February 6, 2022, aged 92 and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8, 2022, after she tested positive for COVID-19. The singer was cremated today at Shivaji Park in Dadar Mumbai with full state honours.

Today marks Lata Mangeshkar's birth anniversary and on this occasion, Anil Kapoor paid his tribute to the late singer on his social media handle. The actor shared a voice note sent by Lata to him and captioned the video: "On Lata Ji’s birth anniversary just want the world to listen to the voice note which is one of my most treasured possessions.. she was not only the greatest singer but also thoughtful, encouraging and caring…great people never forget to be great human beings.…"