Anil Kapoor remembers Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary: 'She wasn't only greatest singer but also..'
Anil Kapoor paid a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary today.
Lata Mangeshkar is widely considered to have been one of the greatest and most influential singers in India. Her contribution to the music industry in a career spanning eight decades gained her honorific titles such as the Queen of Melody and Nightingale of India. She passed away on February 6, 2022, aged 92 and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8, 2022, after she tested positive for COVID-19. The singer was cremated today at Shivaji Park in Dadar Mumbai with full state honours.
Today marks Lata Mangeshkar's birth anniversary and on this occasion, Anil Kapoor paid his tribute to the late singer on his social media handle. The actor shared a voice note sent by Lata to him and captioned the video: "On Lata Ji’s birth anniversary just want the world to listen to the voice note which is one of my most treasured possessions.. she was not only the greatest singer but also thoughtful, encouraging and caring…great people never forget to be great human beings.…"
Check it out:
Lata Mangeshkar sang in many of Anil Kapoor's movies like Naina Yeh Barse, Saath Jiyenge, Khat Likhna Hai Par Sochti Hoon and many more. On 30 March 2019, Mangeshkar released the song Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki, which was composed by Mayuresh Pai. The song was a tribute to the Indian army and nation.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles among others. A few months back, a picture of Ranbir and Anil shooting outdoors at the Pataudi Palace in Delhi went viral on social media.
Next, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor also has Fighter which with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, and No Entry Mein Entry with Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan.
ALSO READ: Shot in one night, Anil Kapoor shares a scene from his film Tezaab as he wishes all Happy Navratri