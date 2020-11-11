Anil Kapoor remembers Saroj Khan as Tezaab turns 32: To the legend who made the song Ek, Do, Teen iconic

As Tezaab completed 32 years of release, Anil Kapoor shared a heartfelt message for Saroj Khan who had composed the iconic composer Ek Do Teen in the movie.

Anil Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood who have given us several classic movies. In his career of almost four decades, the veteran actor is known for having the best onscreen timings with and ended up being one of the most loved pair of Indian Cinema. The duo has been a part of 18 movies including Beta, Parinda, Khel, etc, many of which went on to become iconic. Amid this was their 1988 release Tezaab which is one of the best movies ever done by Anil and Madhuri.

The N. Chandra directorial is not just known for impeccable performances, impressive storyline and music. Besides, the song Ek Do Teen, choreographed by Saroj Khan, went on to be an all time chartbuster. So, as Tezaab completed 32 years of its release today, Anil Kapoor shared a heart-warming message and remembered Saroj Khan. He even paid a tribute to the legendary choreographer with an Amul ad and wrote, “To the legend who made the song Ek, Do, Teen iconic with her art and vision! This one’s for your Saroj ji! #32YearsOfTezaab.”

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s tweet for Tezaab completing 32 years:

To the legend who made the song Ek, Do, Teen iconic with her art and vision!

This ones for your Saroj ji!#32YearsOfTezaab@Amul_Coop pic.twitter.com/xSWIjtdOAg — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 11, 2020

For the uninitiated, Tezaab was critically acclaimed and went on to become the highest blockbuster at the box office at that time along with garnering several accolades. This isn’t all. The movie was later had a Telugu remake as Two Town Rowdy starring Daggubati Venkatesh and in Tamil Rojavai Killathe featuring Arjun in the lead respectively. Meanwhile, talking about Saroj Khan, the ace choreographer breathed her last early this year. It was reported that she passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

