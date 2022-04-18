Anil Kapoor on reuniting with Satish Kaushik in Thar: We love being a part of director's vision

Anil Kapoor will be seen next in web film, Thar which will also feature his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik in the lead. With this, Anil and Satish will be reuniting with each other after their 2002 directorial Badhaai Ho Badhaai. They worked together for the first time in the 1982 film Woh 7 Din, Mr India, and many other iconic movies such as Jamai Raja, Ram Lakhan, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, etc.

Now, during the trailer launch event of Thar, Anil Kapoor expressed his excitement about working with Satish in Thar and said, "We both love films, being on set and telling stories. We love being a part of director's vision and we love acting. We both love laughing, and making fun of ourselves. Satish khudka mazak udata hain, main apna udata hun. Jab main nahin hota tab Satish meri burai karta hai and Satish nahin hota toh main uski burai karta hun."

Further, Satish also said that it was 'really special' because he was reuniting with Anil after a long time because after a long time Anil. Calling it a 'lovely thing' he said that they go back a long way. Kaushik said that's been a long journey of 40 years with the Dil Dhadakne Do actor. "When Anil made his debut as a leading man in Woh 7 Din, and I had a small part in it and I remember how relationships grow. By doing just a 2 dialogues part in that film I became his friend and a member of his family." Meanwhile, Thar will release start streaming on Netflix from May 6th onwards.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor on South Indian cinema: I'm happy that they're breaking into new territories