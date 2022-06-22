Anil Kapoor reveals he did some films to 'help friends' even though he wasn't convinced with the scripts

Actor Anil Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo, recently revealed that he did some of the films in his 40 years of career for his friends even though he ‘wasn't convinced' with the scripts. The actor opened up about his career during a recent media interaction at the promotions of JugJugg Jeeyo. Speaking about doing movies for several reasons, the actor said, "When you watch something, don’t judge someone. There must be a reason for someone to do something. There are times we do films for several reasons. There have been times I have done films to help friends even if I wasn’t convinced. There are different reasons. But what is important is that you do all these things, but ultimately survive.”

Talking about the ups and downs in his film career, Anil said, “There have been lows. But those times have not been too bad either as they were more touch and go kind of lows. So, I feel very fortunate that way.” The actor also credited his hard work and lady luck for his success and said that he made the right choices at the right time and never took it lightly. “I have learnt from my mistakes and I have tried to not repeat those mistakes. God has been kind, that’s how I’d ultimately sum it up. There were people who were more talented, better looking, more hard working, more passionate but lady luck and hard work helped,” the actor added.

Anil Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with a small role in the 1979 film Hamare Tumhare. He later appeared in several films such as Tezaab, Mr. India, Beta, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, and Lamhe, among others. Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, the actor will be seen in Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles. He will also be seen in Animal, which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy and will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra.

Speaking of JugJugg Jeeyo, the film is produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The flick is scheduled to release on June 24.