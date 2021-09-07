Anil Kapoor reveals he got Nayak after Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan turned down the role

Anil Kapoor is celebrating 20 years of Nayak today and he's ecstatic. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor revealed how he pursued director S Shankar for the political drama and whether he ever envisioned that the film would go on to get a cult status. Did you know and had already turned down the role?

Yes, you heard that right! Speaking to HT, Anil Kapoor revealed, “I pursued Shankar (director) after Nayak was passed up by both Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh. To this date, I’m glad I did."

Talking about the film's relevance, the 64-year-old actor said, "Honestly, all we knew while making the film was that it would be something special. Something for the ages. We had no clue it would gain the kind of traction that it did. I think it’s the subject matter that is just so relevant and relatable. The people, the government and the tensions therein will always remain a topic of great interest and personal relevance."

When asked about a memorable event, Anil Kapoor recalled saying, "I remember the fight scenes, each of which felt like a film in its own. Back then we did not have the technology that we have now so it was all raw hard work and choreography. I remember the junkyard fight scene in which I had to fight with almost no clothes on and for me that was really challenging and new."

The actor also took to Instagram to reminisce the film and its cast which included Ranu Mukerji, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and the late Amrish Puri.

