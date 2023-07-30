Anil Kapoor reveals his Bollywood colleagues said THIS when he worked with Tom Cruise

Anil Kapoor is one of those Bollywood stars who made his mark in Hollywood as well. The actor was seen as Mr. Brij Nath in Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol in 2011. It is a well-known fact that he shares a good bond with his co-actor. Now, Anil Kapoor has made an interesting revelation about the reaction of his Bollywood colleagues to Tom Cruise. In a recent interview, he stated the industry was not too impressed with the Hollywood star, but their perception changed later.

Anil Kapoor on Bollywood's reaction to Tom Cruise

During a conversation with Film Companion, Anil Kapoor shared, “I look forward to Tom Cruise’s films, the kind of action he’s done. These are the people whom I really look up to. I was very fortunate when I did (Ghost Protocol), and when I spoke to my then colleagues, they said ‘Nahi nahi yaar, woh baat nahi hai.’ I said, ‘Pata chalega aapko.’: However, it seems their perception changed after watching the movie as Anil Kapoor confirmed, "Now everybody’s a fan after Top Gun: Maverick.” Anil Kapoor who also starred in 24 and Slumdog Millionaire shared that he loves Hollywood films. The actor added, “I am looking forward to Christopher Nolan’s (Oppenheimer) — I always look forward to all his films."

Anil Kapoor encourages his friends to work in Hollywood

In the same interview, Anil also shared that he encouraged his industry friends to work abroad and sign up for international projects. While they did not seem too interested in the idea, Anil Kapoor found that most of them went abroad secretly. “I told them ‘International kaam bhi karo (try international projects),’ they said, ‘Nahi hum India main theek hai (we are fine in India).’ Later I realized that everyone secretly went to Los Angeles, everybody went to Netflix and Amazon,” concluded the actor.

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in The Night Manager part two along with Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone flaunts customised jacket ft. Ranveer Singh as they arrive to watch RRKPK; fans are in love