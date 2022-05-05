Anil Kapoor reveals his son-in-law Anand Ahuja helps him keep up with fashion trends

Anil Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Netflix film, Thar, which will also star his son-actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead, and is slated to release on May 6. Now, in a recent conversation with Lifestyle Asia, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor revealed an adorable anecdote about his son-in-law Anand Ahuja. He also shared that Anand helps him to keep up with the latest fashion trends.

Recalling an incident, Anil said that Anand once felt very bad that he has been wearing the same sneakers for the last ten years. Further, the Welcome actor said, "He saw the sole and said that I would have issues with the right heels if I keep on wearing these shoes. So I told him these shoes are very comfortable. He then very sweetly got me three pairs of sneakers from London, which are exactly the same.”

Anil and Anand share a close bond and the duo has been seen posing in style, celebrating occasions, and showering love on each other on social media. Meanwhile, Anand and Sonam Kapoor are all set to welcome their first child soon. Earlier, Anil also expressed his happiness on social media and shared the same photos that Sonam and Anand posted and wrote, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!"

