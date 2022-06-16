Anil Kapoor reveals the kind of mom he doesn't want Sonam Kapoor to be: These days mothers are...

Actor Anil Kapoor is on cloud nine and he has all the reasons to be as he is all set to become a grandfather. His daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. While Sonam has been spending time away in London ahead of her delivery, her dad Anil recently opened up about the kind of mother he doesn't want his daughter to be. In a recent media interaction, Anil reportedly said that feels that mothers should not be 'too protective.'

As reported by India Today, Anil spoke to the media about how he felt upon learning about the news of Sonam's pregnancy. Calling it a 'beautiful thing', Anil went on to express that he felt 'emotional and happy' when he got the news of Sonam's pregnancy. He also shared the kind of mom he didn't want Sonam to be. The Juggjug Jeeyo actor said, "These days, moms are a little overprotective. When I overhear things from my wife, I feel you should not be too protective."

It was a while ago that Sonam had announced her pregnancy on social media with a photo of her and Anand cradling her baby bump. With the photos, Sonam had written, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." Currently, she is in London with Anand and sister Rhea Kapoor. Sonam recently hosted a baby shower in London with sister Rhea and hubby Anand.

Meanwhile, Anil is currently engrossed in the promotions of JuggJug Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The film stars Anil as Varun's father who is out to get a divorce from his wife. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Previously, Anil was seen in Thar with son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

