Anil Kapoor REVEALS playing safe with The Night Manager; Here’s why

Anil Kapoor may be a veteran in Bollywood but his looks and charm belie his experience. He has expressed his views on the ongoing fashion of creating remakes. He has revealed that he along with his children, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, find ways to create new and original content and stay away from making remakes. Read on to know more.

Anil Kapoor’s stance on remaking

The actor in an interview with Film Companion expressed that remaking old content makes one’s brain ‘lazy’. Moreover, he emphasized how challenging is the whole process of creating original content and how much dedication is required to make something new and fresh. In fact, in the interview, the actor expressed his willingness to create a lot of original content in the coming years. He said, “In our family, there was a time when we used to do that and then suddenly we went into trying to make remakes. I feel a lot of filmmakers are doing that (today). For me, I feel that was not a good thing to do because somewhere I think it just makes your brain a little lazy. After all, making original content is very, very tough.”

When Anil Kapoor took projects that were remakes

In the conversation, when the actor was asked about the time when he took up projects that were remakes, he confessed that there comes a time when “things like 24 and The Night Manager come up” and he cannot afford to say no because “it works (for him) creatively and in terms of playing a bit safe”. But he majorly emphasised the fact that he wants to do things that are original as a lot of fun - and even pain - comes with it simply because everything is being made from scratch.

Anil Kapoor on his kids making fresh content; says “they are trying their best”

The actor also stated in the conversation that his kids, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan, are “trying their best to do content which is completely original and not adaptation”, and so he is also enjoying this whole process of creating and even witnessing fresh content.

Anil Kapoor on the work front

The 66-year-old actor was last seen in the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala and will next be seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.