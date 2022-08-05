Anil Kapoor reveals turning down big Hollywood shows to prioritise his family: Would rather stay in India

Anil Kapoor is regarded as one of the most accomplished actors in the Hindi film industry, he has been a part of the showbiz for the past 39 years and has acted in films including Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Judaai, Badhaai Ho Badhaai, Welcome, Race, Dil Dhadakne Do, JugJugg Jeeyo and many others. Apart from Bollywood, Anil has also acted in Hollywood movies like Slumdog Millionaire, Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, and 24. Now, the actor opened up about turning down several international shows to prioritise his family.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Anil said that big international shows have been pitched to him, but his family is his priority more than his career. "I said I would rather stay in India and do whatever I can here. Unless it’s something really big, I take my family’s consent. If they say yes, I do it. I didn’t ask earlier, but now I have to ask them if I can stay away from them for so many months," the actor revealed.

Further, on being asked whether he consulted anyone in his family before picking up roles in projects. He said: “It’s always about the time and staying away from them, never the role. Then there are films like Thar, in which I worked with my son Harsh (Vardhan Kapoor; actor), or a film which all of us are producing, and needs me to be there as one of the key members." When asked if his fans will get to see him in any international project soon, Anil said that if anything exciting comes his way, he will do it. He added that for him filmmaker is very important, than the role.

On the work front, Anil will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, Fighter, and No Entry Mein Entry.

