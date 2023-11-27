Anil Kapoor reveals why he said 'yes' to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; calls Bobby Deol 'unbelievable'

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most-awaited films of 2023. The buzz for the film has been top-notch since the announcement of the film. After the release of the trailer, the excitement and anticipation for the film have doubled. On November 27, ahead of the action-crime thriller's release, the star cast attended a press event in Hyderabad. During the event, Anil Kapoor revealed what made him say yes to the film and also he heaped praise on both Ranbir and Bobby Deol.

Anil Kapoor on how he agreed to do Animal

During the press meeting, Anil Kapoor said, "Bhushan (Kumar) Ji aye, unhone kaha ki Ranbir Kapoor film ke hero hai aur film ki kahani yeh hai ke father aur ye son hai aur yeh son aur yeh father hai aur ek do line boli, maine bola 'done.' I said yes to the film. Sandeep ji (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) was directing the film, Bhushan ji was producing the film and Ranbir was there in the film so that was enough for me to say yes." (Bhushan Ji came and told Ranbir Kapoor is the hero of the film. The story of the film is this is the father and the son and the son and the father and said one two lines and I said yes).

Praising Bobby Deol, the veteran actor said, "And then of course, when I came to know Bobby is also here in the film so I was, I cannot tell how happy I was and the way Bobby has worked hard in this film is unbelievable. Bobby bole meri shooting kab ayegi aur jab ayi you have seen what he has done. (Bobby used to tell when his shooting time will come and when it finally came, you saw what he has done).

A grand fan event has been organized in Hyderabad which will be taking place today, November 27. Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that Mahesh Babu will be attending the grand event as a Chief Guest organized for the film Animal. Bhushan Kumar will also attend the event. The film's cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are set to grace the event too. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli will be seen attending the grand event in Hyderabad as well.

Meanwhile, Animal is set to hit theaters on December 1, 2023.

