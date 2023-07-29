Anil Kapoor is one of the most promising actors in the film industry. Bollywood's Mr. India is known for his versatility in his acting skills. Talking about his family, he and his younger brother Sanjay Kapoor chose the acting career while his elder brother Boney Kapoor went into film producing just like their father Surender Kapoor. Now, the next generation also made their place in the film industry. Boney's daughter Janhvi Kapoor has already cemented her place in the Hindi film industry while his younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is set to make her Bollywood debut soon. And, Anil's children Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan got into acting while Rhea Kapoor became a filmmaker. On the other hand, Sanjay's daughter Shanaya is also gearing up to make her debut in Bollywood.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Anil Kapoor was asked if he shares his feedback with Sonam, Arjun, or Janhvi on their films and the actor gave a solid reply.

Anil Kapoor REVEALS why he waits for 'right time' to give Sonam, Arjun, or Janhvi valuable feedback on work

During the interview, the Judaai actor said that he waits for the "right time" to give Sonam, Arjun, or Janhvi valuable feedback on work. He said, "We can’t be that honest but what I do is that, when the film is there, I save what I have to say because it’s a very fragile moment. But when the time is right, then I share. So, there are certain fragile moments where you have to be a little sensitive because you know everyone has worked very hard."

Preferring to honor the "sensitivity" of the moment upon a film’s release, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor said, "A sensible person really understands that. Then of course, jab mauka milega, baat-cheet hogi then I say it. That’s the right way to do it."

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo. The film starred Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He was also recently seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar series The Night Manager. The actor is set to feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. It will release on August 11.

