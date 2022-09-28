Anil Kapoor, Rhea, Khushi, Shanaya and others get clicked at Nirmal Kapoor's Birthday Bash

The Kapoor family have always been an inspiration to many when it comes to exhibiting love and togetherness. Be it the family members birthdays or anniversaries or any other events and festivals, the family members always come together and enjoy the happy moments with each other. Today marks the 88th birthday of Anil Kapoor's mother Nirmala Kapoor. Meanwhile, the Kapoor family hosted a grand birthday bash for the eldest member of their family. The birthday party is attended by the entire family.

The family members include, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and his wife. All the members of the family were clicked by the shutterbugs as they arrived at the venue. Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor took to his Instagram and posted several inside pictures of the celebration. Sharing the pictures, Sanjay wrote, “Birthday celebration #family.”