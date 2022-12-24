Anil Kapoor rings in his birthday; Khushi, Shanaya and others raise glam quotient at the bash: PICS

Bollywood's beloved senior superstar Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 65th birthday, today. 2022 has been a fantastic year for the veteran actor, who had a massive commercial success with the family entertainer JugJugg Jeeyo. He also won the hearts of film fanatics with a fantastic performance in Thar, which was released on Netflix. Anil Kapoor rang in his birthday in the presence of his family members and a few close friends, at a grand bash held at his residence in Mumbai. Anil Kapoor's birthday bash

The senior actor looked effortlessly handsome as always in an all-black co-ord set and a matching t-shirt, which he opted for his birthday bash. The stylish star completed his look with a pair of white sneakers and his signature hairdo. Before celebrating his birthday with the invited guests, Anil Kapoor had a special cake-cutting ceremony with his media friends and photographers who were gathered in front of his bungalow. Anil was later joined by his best buddy, senior actor Jackie Shroff, and the Ram-Lakhan duo posed together for pictures. Later, he welcomed his mom Nirmal Kapoor, who arrived at the bash with his younger brother Sanjay Kapoor, and sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor. Check out Anil Kapoor's birthday bash pictures, below

Khushi Kapoor, who attended Chachu Anil Kapoor's birthday bash, looked pretty in a lemon-yellow gown, which she paired with dewy make-up, minimal jewellery, black heels, and a sleek bun. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, looked chic in an embroidered white halter-neck dress. She completed her look with a beach waves hairdo, dewy make-up, and a signature pink clutch. Masaba Gupta looked fabulous in a pink spaghetti top and red trousers. Harshvardhan Kapoor, on the other hand, looked stylish in a printed white jacket which he paired with a black t-shirt and back-tampered trousers. Anil Kapoor's upcoming films The senior star will be next seen in Animal, the upcoming psychological thriller helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ranbir Kapoor is playing the lead role in the movie, which features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. He is also appearing in a key role in Fighter, the Siddharth Anand project which features Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

