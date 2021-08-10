Anil Kapoor’s ageless look in THIS throwback photo with Sonam Kapoor will leave you astonished

Actor who has been juggling her life between London and Mumbai after getting married to Anand Ahuja, recently returned to her home country. She is currently stationed at her father, Anil Kapoor’s luxurious Mumbai residence. On Tuesday, the Aisha star travelled down memory lane to share an unseen picture of Anil Kapoor. While the actor is 64-year-old, one cannot guess his age by looking at his face. Even in the picture shared by Sonam, the Ram Lakhan fame just refuses to age.

Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her elegance and poise, can be seen sharing an infectious smile alongside Anil as the camera captures them. Anil Kapoor is one of those actors in the showbiz who has aged like a fine wine and the latest photo is a testimony to it. The father-daughter duo have opted for the dynamic combination of black and red while styling their casual looks.

Take a look at it:

On Sunday evening, Sonam Kapoor brought her poetic skills into play to share a slew of stunning pictures online with fans. While sharing the picture, Sonam articulated, “She walks in beauty, like the night. Of cloudless climes and starry skies; And all that's best of dark and bright. Meet in her aspect and her eyes: Thus mellowed to that tender light, Which heaven to gaudy day denies”.

On the professional front, the actor is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

ALSO READ| She walks in beauty: Sonam Kapoor contemplates ‘best of dark and bright’, leaves Shanaya Kapoor impressed