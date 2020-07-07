  1. Home
Anil Kapoor’s beast mode at 63 leaves Hrithik Roshan in awe; Actor calls Duggu his inspiration

As Anil Kapoor is grabbing the eyeballs for his recent Instagram post, Hrithik Roshan lauded the Malang actor for the picture.
Anil Kapoor is one of the actor’s in Bollywood who defies age in the best possible manner. Be it his charm, his dapper looks or the physique, the 63 year old actor had everything to make the young stars have a run for their money. In fact, his social media posts never fail to create a storm on the internet and that’s exactly what his recent post on Instagram has been doing. The Malang star recently shared some his pictures from his workout session wherein he was seen channelizing the beast in him.

Needless to say, Anil looked every bit of dapper and was exuding an irresistible charm. He captioned the image as, “I have never been fitter than I am today...stronger in mind, stronger in body... #motivatoniskey #moodoftheday.” While the netizens went all gaga over the actor’s pic, several celebrities also sang praises for the Welcome star. Amid this, Hrithik Roshan, who is known as Bollywood’s Greek God and a master of a stunning physique, looked awestruck of Anil’s physique and commented on the pic as “Bas. Baaki sab khatam.”

Overwhelmed with the Super 30 actor’s comment, Anil called him his inspiration. He wrote, “You are my inspiration too Hrithik.”

I have never been fitter than I am today...stronger in mind, stronger in body... #motivatoniskey #moodoftheday

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anil is gearing up for Karan Johar’s much talked about period drama Takht. The movie will be a story about the enemity between brothers caused for the succession of the throne wherein Anil Kapoor will essay the role of Shahjahan while Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh will be seen as Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh respectively.

