Anil Kapoor’s Judaai turns 25; Actor says he initially said no to the film: Intention was to do it for family

Anil Kapoor’s 1997 film Judaai has just clocked 25 years today on the 28th of February. Apart from Kapoor, the film also starred Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar in pivotal roles. Judaai had quite the unconventional storyline, especially, considering the time when it released. The film traced the story of a money-minded wife, who agrees to trade her husband to another woman, in return for money. Despite the offbeat and experimental plot, it received a positive response from the audience. Now, as Judaai clocks 25 years today, Anil Kapoor revealed that he initially rejected the film because he could not connect to the character. However, he only agreed to do it because of pressures from the family.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor said he could not connect to his character in Judaai. The actor said, “I kept on saying no to the film as I could not connect with my character. I had a lot of pressure from family and the family production company as we were going through tough times financially after the debacle of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja,” Kapoor added, “I am glad I said yes, as the intention was to do it for the family”. Anil further mentioned that he had a great time working with the “exceptionally talented” Sridevi and Urmila, whose working style, Anil said, “had its own charm”.

The actor was further asked if people around him tried to dissuade him from doing such roles. In response, Anil listed several of his movies including Parinda (1989), 1942: A Love Story (1994), Mr India (1987), Pukar (2000), among others and said that he has always tried to not take up ‘run of the mill’ films. The actor believes that this is the reason for his longevity in the film industry.

