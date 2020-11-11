Anil Kapoor & Sanjay Kapoor share pics with Boney Kapoor as they extend birthday wishes to their big brother

On Boney Kapoor’s birthday, his brothers Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor shower love with heartfelt posts on social media.

Renowned filmmaker Boney Kapoor is celebrating his 65th birthday today and the Mr India producer has been inundated with best wishes from fans all across the world. In fact, his family members also made sure to make the day more special and shared loved filled posts for Bony on social media. Joining them, Boney’s brothers Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor also took to social media to shower birthday love on their elder brother and gave major sibling goals to the millennials.

Anil Kapoor shared a stunning picture wherein he was seen posing with Boney and the duo made a perfect brothers duo. Calling the filmmaker his support system and friend, Anil wrote, “Happy Birthday to the big brother, support system & friend! @boney.kapoor” followed by a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Sanjay also shared a beautiful post for Boney on Instagram. In the pic, the filmmaker was seen posing with all his siblings including Sanjay, Anil Kapoor and Reema Marwah. He captioned the post as “Happy birthday brother” followed by a heart emoticon. Soon Bhagyashree also commented on the post and wrote, “Happy Birthday.”

Take a look at Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s special post Boney Kapoor’s birthday:

Happy Birthday to the big brother, support system & friend! @BoneyKapoor

pic.twitter.com/SVq2KC7bCr — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 11, 2020

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor also gave the fans a perfect throwback treat as she shared endearing pics from her childhood days. The post featured three pics of Janhvi with her daddy. In the caption, the Dhadak actress called her father the best and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best. I love u” followed by a heart emoticon.

