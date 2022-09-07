Anil Kapoor says he's 'on the top of the world' on becoming a grandfather: It's great to see him every day

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy on August 20, 2022, at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The duo took to their social media handle and made the announcement of their baby's arrival in a joint statement, that read: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Now, Sonam's dad and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is on cloud nine after becoming a grandpa. Sharing his excitement, he said: “Nothing can be better than this feeling. I would like to say my dialogue (from Dil Dhadakne Do) – ‘I feel on top of the world’.” Ask the actor, who continues to be busy with multiple assignments, whether he gets to spend enough time at home with his grandson, and he shares, “Well, I am busy wrapping up my assignments. There’s Sunita (his wife), Sonam and Anand, who are looking after the baby. I am always there by his side. It is great to see him every day. He’s so small right now, let him grow up a bit.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018. The Neerja actress announced her pregnancy in March on social media and shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot with Anand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind, which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. On the other hand, Anil will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and No Entry Mein Entry.

