Anil Kapoor says 'so glad I took the leap of faith' as he marks 30 years of Lamhe with throwback photos

Published on Nov 04, 2021
   
Anil Kapoor has given his fans several reasons to cherish over the last few years. Be his style, characters or films, the actor has treated fans with some exciting work. On Diwali day, Anil Kapoor took to social media to remember one of his most celebrated films Lamhe. 

The 1991 romantic musical drama starred veteran actors like the late Sridevi, Waheeda Rahman and Anupam Kher among others. Helmed by the late Yash Chopra, the film was a massive box office hit back in the day. Anil Kapoor shared a series of photos from the film and wrote how he was glad about taking the leap of faith. 

Sharing the photos, Anil Kapoor captioned it, "Celebrating 30 years of Yash Chopra’s best Lamhe…So glad I took the leap of faith and decided to be a part of this iconic film. #30yearsofLamhe." The photos took Anil Kapoor's fans down the memory lane as they commented their fond memories attached with the film. 

Riteish Deshmukh commented, "My favourite film," whereas Special Ops actor Karan Tacker also echoed similar sentiments. 

Check out Anil Kapoor's post on Lamhe below:  

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor. The film also features Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in the leading role. 

