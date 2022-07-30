Anil Kapoor sends birthday love to soon-to-be dad Anand Ahuja: You're going to make a phenomenal father

It is Sonam Kapoor’s main man Anand Ahuja’s birthday today and the Kapoors can’t keep calm about it. As the soon to be father has turned a year older today, Sonam made sure to shower birthday love on Anand. The Veere Di Wedding actress shared beautiful pics of herself with Anand wherein she expressed her excitement about starting the journey of parenthood with him. And now, Anil Kapoor has penned a sweet note for Anand Ahuja on social media and sent best wishes to him.

Taking to his Instagram account, Anil shared a pic of Anand playing basket ball, along with a stunning pic of himself with the birthday boy wherein they were seen twinning in black. Anil also shared pics of Sonam and Anand and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the soon-to-be father @anandahuja! I speak with some experience when I say that this new phase of your lives is going to be the best one yet, and I just know that you're going to make a phenomenal father! We can't wait to share this incredible journey with you and see you live, grow and love through it... Love you my friend, son and son-in-law!”

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s post for Anand Ahuja:

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot in May 2018, will be welcoming their first child in fall this year. To note, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress announced their pregnancy early this year and shared beautiful pics with Anand wherein she was seen flaunting her baby bump.

