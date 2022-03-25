Anil Kapoor sends birthday love to Sunita: As grandparents, can’t wait for this new chapter of our love story

It’s Sunita Kapoor’s birthday today and her family is making sure to make her feel loved on her big day. As social media is inundated with posts wishing Sunita Kapoor on her birthday, Anil Kapoor also took it as an opportunity to shower love on his lady. He shared a beautiful pic of Sunita from one of their vacations wherein in she was all smiles while posing for the camera. In the caption, Anil confessed his love for Sunita and wrote about how lucky he is to have her in his life.

Furthermore, Anil Kapoor also spoke about how excited he is to become a grandparent and start this new journey with Sunita. Anil wrote, “Happy Birthday @kapoor.sunita! The love of my life, my only constant and the beautiful mother of my incredible children…I am so lucky I get to spend every day with you and love you a little more with each passing day… This year, as we step into new roles as grandparents, I can’t wait to start this new chapter of our love story with you! Love you Sunita” along with a heart emoticon. To this Sunita replied, “Love you to eternity”.

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s post for Sunita Kapoor:

For the uninitiated, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor had announced her pregnancy early this week. The Veer Di Wedding actress and her husband Anand Ahuja will be embracing parenthood for the first time and will be welcoming their baby in fall this year.

