Anil Kapoor sends birthday wishes to Jeetendra; Says, 'Working with you has been a memorable experience'

Anil Kapoor has penned a sweet birthday note for veteran actor Jeetendra on the latter's birthday. Check out his latest tweet.

It happens to be legendary actor Jeetendra’s birthday today and he has been receiving wishes from all over the country since morning. The 78-year old actor once ruled Bollywood and had delivered multiple hit films thereby winning millions of hearts. As he turns a year older today, his fans, well-wishers, family members and other colleagues from the film fraternity have left no stone unturned in making his birthday special through their wishes and messages sent through social media handles.

Anil Kapoor who had earlier worked with Jeetendra has wished the latter too through the medium of a tweet. Here’s what he writes, “Wishing the forever iconic & legendary #Jeetendra Ji a very happy birthday! Working with you as an actor & as a producer has always been a memorable experience for me! Hope you have a great day!” He has also shared a throwback picture with the veteran actor thereby reminiscing old memories with him.

Check out Anil Kapoor’s tweet below:

Wishing the forever iconic & legendary #Jeetendra ji a very happy birthday! Working with you as an actor & as a producer has always been a memorable experience for me! Hope you have a great day!ektarkapoor pic.twitter.com/62QHTe2aCC — Anil Kapoor (AnilKapoor) April 7, 2020

For the unversed, the two actors have appeared together in movies like Sone Pe Suhaaga, Aag Se Khelenge, and many others. Talking about Jeetendra, he has given over 121 hit movies in the entire span of his career. He ruled Bollywood for a long time right from the 1960s till the 1990s. We can never forget his signature t-shirt and white shoes which almost became a trademark at that time. Moreover, his unique dance moves in movies made people tag him as the ‘Jumping Jack of Bollywood.’

