Anil Kapoor sends birthday wishes to son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in style; Sunita Kapoor reacts
Anil writes, “Thanks bro, for always keeping me on my toes and for the shoes to go with it !! Happy Birthday, @harshvarrdhankapoor!!” The pictures look from the photoshoot and the father-son are looking dapper in them. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor began his journey in the Bollywood industry as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's 2015 film, Bombay Velvet. He later made his acting debut from the film Mirzya and also marked his presence in movies such as Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and AK vs AK and Netflix series, Ray.
On the post, mother Sunita Kapoor also reacted. She dropped heart emojis and Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Please Wish him from me big hug.”
Sonam also shared a childhood picture and wished, "Love you brother. The best baby brother has grown into an amazing man. I hope and pray you reach your potential and fulfill your dreams. But on your birthday I mostly wish for your health and happiness."
