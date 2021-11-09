Anil Kapoor sends birthday wishes to son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in style; Sunita Kapoor reacts

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has turned 31 years old today. Wishes have been pouring in from all corners for the actor’s son. Many of his friends and family members including his sister, Sonam Kapoor, mother Sunita Kapoor, and others took to their social media and wished the actor by posting his cute pictures online. Well, his dad Anil Kapoor also wished him but in a style that has grabbed attention. He also shared pictures along with the post.

Anil writes, “Thanks bro, for always keeping me on my toes and for the shoes to go with it !! Happy Birthday, @harshvarrdhankapoor!!” The pictures look from the photoshoot and the father-son are looking dapper in them. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor began his journey in the Bollywood industry as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's 2015 film, Bombay Velvet. He later made his acting debut from the film Mirzya and also marked his presence in movies such as Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and AK vs AK and Netflix series, Ray.

On the post, mother Sunita Kapoor also reacted. She dropped heart emojis and Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Please Wish him from me big hug.”