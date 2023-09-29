Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor and others get together to celebrate Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday-PICS

Shanaya Kapoor and her family are known for talent running in their bloodstream. From charming personalities to good acting skills, the family has it all. While being a family of exceptionally talented actors, it seems like they also have cemented a strong bond with each other. As Nirmal Kapoor celebrated her birthday recently as she turned a year older, the day called for a gathering of the Kapoor family and now, Shanaya has shared glimpses of the same.

Shanaya Kapoor shares pictures from Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday celebrations

Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening, Shanaya Kapoor dropped photographs from Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday celebrations. As she dropped seven photographs, it displayed the gala time that the family had during the celebrations. The first six pictures showcased their family bonding as Shanaya Kapoor, her brother Jahaan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, and actor Anil Kapoor were seen in the photographs. Notably, Shanaya had a surprise for fans as she shared the last picture with another “family member”, which was a pet dog. Sharing the pictures, Shanaya Kapoor captioned her post, “Swipe to add a family member” and added a red heart emoticon along with it in the caption.

Apparently, Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor stood behind the camera lens as she dropped a comment on the post stating, “photo credit”. Furthermore, it seems like the pictures made Khushi Kapoor emotional as she dropped crying faces in the comments section of Shanaya’s post.

Check how fans reacted to the pictures

After Shanaya Kapoor dropped the photographs on Instagram, fans seemed to be elated as they dropped various reactions. “Beautiful nice photos shanaya ji,” said a fan and another fan mentioned, “Cuteness and gorgeousness overload”. Other comments on the post read, “You all looking gorgeous and beautiful together”, “Amazing nice family so pretty” and “Oh wow so sweet!”

