Anil Kapoor shares a stylish BTS pic as he wraps up The Night Manager remake; Karan Johar reacts

Anil Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood now. The senior actor is busy in his acting career and has a massive line-up of exciting projects. He never fails to amaze the audience with both his impeccable acting chops and unparalleled energy. Anil Kapoor earned excellent reviews for his performance as Bheem in the recent blockbuster JuggJugg Jeeyo. The actor also won many hearts with his recent appearance in the celebrated talk show, Koffee With Karan 7.

Anil Kapoor has now wrapped up his portions for the much-awaited Indian remake of The Night Manager. The senior actor revealed the exciting update and shared a stunning BTS picture from the shoot on his official social media handles, recently. “And #TheNightManagerofIndia is off duty! #Thatsawrap for Shailendra Rungta a.k.a Shelly! Based on: The Night Manager; by John le Carré,” Anil Kapoor captioned his post. His close friend Karan Johar, who loved the actor’s stylish look, commented: “Rocker.” The actor’s co-star in The Night Manager, Sobhita Dhulipala, wrote: “Shelly, beloved.”