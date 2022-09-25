Anil Kapoor shares a stylish BTS pic as he wraps up The Night Manager remake; Karan Johar reacts
Anil Kapoor recently wrapped up his portions for the Indian remake of The Night Manager; Shared a stunning BTS pic on his official pages
Anil Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood now. The senior actor is busy in his acting career and has a massive line-up of exciting projects. He never fails to amaze the audience with both his impeccable acting chops and unparalleled energy. Anil Kapoor earned excellent reviews for his performance as Bheem in the recent blockbuster JuggJugg Jeeyo. The actor also won many hearts with his recent appearance in the celebrated talk show, Koffee With Karan 7.
Anil Kapoor has now wrapped up his portions for the much-awaited Indian remake of The Night Manager. The senior actor revealed the exciting update and shared a stunning BTS picture from the shoot on his official social media handles, recently. “And #TheNightManagerofIndia is off duty! #Thatsawrap for Shailendra Rungta a.k.a Shelly! Based on: The Night Manager; by John le Carré,” Anil Kapoor captioned his post. His close friend Karan Johar, who loved the actor’s stylish look, commented: “Rocker.” The actor’s co-star in The Night Manager, Sobhita Dhulipala, wrote: “Shelly, beloved.”
Check out Anil Kapoor’s post here:
The Night Manager remake, which is getting released on the popular OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, will have Anil Kapoor reprising the role which was originally played by Hugh Laurie. The series, which is touted to be an espionage thriller, also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala in the other pivotal roles. A major update on the much-awaited web series is expected to be out very soon.
Coming to his personal life, Anil Kapoor is currently enjoying his new role as a grandfather after his elder daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy last month. Sonam and Anand announced the name of their little son with a special post on social media, a couple of days back. The youngest member of the Kapoor-Ahuja family is named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.
