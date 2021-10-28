Anil Kapoor shares an epic Throwback Thursday photo featuring mum Nirmal Kapoor

Anil Kapoor aces his social media game whenever he posts something and probably has a lesson or two for newbies. On Thursday, the senior actor kept up with the Throwback Thursday trend as he shared two photos. While one picture was of his mother Nirmal Kapoor, the second one featured the actor in his much younger days.

Yes, we know that Anil Kapoor can still fool people easily about his age due to his young looks, but the major throwback photo was all things epic. Taking to social media, Anil Kapoor shared the photos. In the first photo, Anil Kapoor's mum, a young Nirmal Kapoor, can be seen elegantly sitting on the chair, and posing for the camera in her saree, jewellery and well done hair.

In the second photo, a younger Anil Kapoor can be seen posing for the camera. Sharing the photo, Anil Kapoor captioned it, "The uncanny resemblance! #ThrowbackThursday."

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's Throwback Thursday post:

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. For the film, he will be sharing screen space with Net Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani among others. The cast have already finished shooting for the film and the comedy drama is set to release in 2022.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Save The Dates From 7-9 December for Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's big fat destination wedding