Anil Kapoor shares the FIRST LOOK of his character Anjaney Agashe from Malang on his birthday; View Pic

On the occasion of his 63rd birthday, Anil Kapoor shared the first look of his character from his upcoming movie, Malang. He took to his Twitter handle to share the first look of his character from the Mohit Suri directorial. After playing a gangster Wifi Bhai in Pagalpanti, the veteran actor will be seen in the role of a cool police officer and he is a prime antagonist in the movie.

The actor unveiled the first look of his character called Anjaney Agashe, and tweeted, "Malang on my birthday." In the picture, we can see Anil Kapoor in police officer clothes with a black t-shirt and a pair of red sunglasses. He is also sporting tattoos as well.

MALANG on my Birthday! pic.twitter.com/iyr577KYxS — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 24, 2019

