Anil Kapoor shares his 'mantra' on being BFFs with Ranveer Singh & Sanjay Dutt despite the age gap

Anil Kapoor needs no introduction as his decades-long career is enough for it. He entertained his fans with movies such as Dil Dhadakne Do, Race, Welcome, Judaai, and others. And, even at 65, he is fit and fab. Apart from this, Anil Kapoor shares a good bond with both Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt. They both belong to different generations but share an amazing equation with Anil Kapoor.

Recently, in a YouTube interview with Siddharth Kannan, when asked about being ‘best friends’ with Ranveer and Sanjay, the evergreen actor said, “I don’t know…I won’t say best friends…I am not so presumptuous that I am anybody’s best friend…I would love to be their best friend…I think we just respect each other, love each other…They love me and I love them back…It's all give and take.”

He also added that he’s more of a giver and does not expect anything. Anil concluded by saying, “When you have that attitude where you give and expect not much, you will always have lots of people who care for you.”

On the work front, Anil Kapoor has Thar with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. He will be seen playing the role of a cop in the movie. Thar will release on May 6 on the OTT platform Netflix. Apart from this, the senior actor also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in key roles and is slated to release on June 24, this year.

