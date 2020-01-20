Anil Kapoor shares his secret recipe for an ageless look; says happiness is the best energy booster

Anil Kapoor believes a healthy and happy mind is the key to everything, be it in personal or professional space. The actor says happiness is his secret for an ageless look.

Speaking of fitness and style, Anil Kapoor is a name that invariably comes up! At the age of 63, the actor's fitness regime and fashion choices are enough to give the Y-Gen hunks a run for their money. Aging fine like wine, Anil Kapoor looks the same like he did 40 years ago when he stepped into B-Town. While we gape in awe looking at the actor, many of us wonder how the 63-year-old manages to stay so ahead. Spilling the beans himself, Anil Kapoor shares his secret recipe for an ageless look.

Anil Kapoor doesn't believe in taking shortcuts. He dedicates hours to follow his fitness regime and eats mindfully, he told Hindustan Times in an interview. The actor tries to spend maximum time with family so that he is mentally at peace. Revealing what helps him look jhakaas at the age of 63, he says that happiness is the key to looking and feeling young. Moreover, the actor bonds with his son Harsh Vardhan Kapoor over new diet recipes and workout regimes, he added.

A healthy and happy mind is the key to everything, be it in a personal or professional space, Anil Kapoor affirms. Mental health is the most underrated aspect of our lives despite the fact that happiness is the best energy booster. The actor believes that when we're at peace with ourselves and with the world around us, we immediately notice our body reacting to that positivity.

Speaking about his fitness regime in detail, he revealed that his workout comprises cardiovascular and muscle-training with different exercises. He keeps adding variations to his workout so that his body does not get too comfortable with any one style but never misses a day at the gym and follows a well-balanced diet. Running is his go-to exercise and he thinks plank is an effective exercise as well.

Further speaking about his physical transformation in Mohit Suri's upcoming film Malang, Anil Kapoor revealed that he plays a policeman and has undergone physical training for the same. The film is slated for February 7, 2020 release.

