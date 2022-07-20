Anil Kapoor shares throwback pics with Naseeruddin Shah on his birthday; Calls him his ‘biggest inspiration’

Anil Kapoor is an actor who aces the social media game. The senior actor is not just active on social media but often shares throwback pics from his films which are a treat to his fans. Interestingly, Anil is once again making the headlines today as he has taken the internet by storm with his throwback pic and this time it is with legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah. For the uninitiated, it is Naseeruddin Shah’s 72nd birthday and Anil Kapoor wished him a sweet post on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

The JugJugg Jeeyo actor shared throwback pics with Naseeruddin Shah from their movies - the 1983 release Woh 7 Din and the 1986 movie Karma. To note, Woh 7 Din marked Anil Kapoor’s first film as a lead. Sharing the pics, Anil was all praises for Naseeruddin and called him his inspiration. He wrote, “Two films Woh 7 Din and Karma with the great Naseer Bhai that changed my life …Happy birthday to one of my biggest inspirations and actors I admire!”

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s throwback pics with Naseeruddin Shah:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anil was last seen in Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor. The movie had opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. It will mark Anil’s first collaboration with both Hrithik and Deepika. The movie is slated to release on September 28 next year. Besides, Anil Kapoor is also working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

