Anil Kapoor shares unseen picture with Avengers star Jeremy Renner, wishes for his speedy recovery

The new year 2023 started on not such a good note for all the Hollywood movie lovers and especially all the Avengers lovers. Actor Jeremy Renner met with a serious accident on Sunday while ploughing snow in Nevada’s Reno. According to a news portal, the Hawkeye star was airlifted to the hospital after the accident and since then has been receiving excellent care. Social media is filled with recovery messages for the star. Fans are wishing for his speedy recovery and so are his Hollywood colleagues. But Anil Kapoor’s message for Jeremy has grabbed all the attention. He took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of him with Jeremy and wish for his speedy recovery. Anil Kapoor’s message for Jeremy Renner

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anil Kapoor shared two pictures of him with Jeremy Renner. In the picture, we can see both actors coming in front of each other to hug each other. Sharing this lovely picture, Anil wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy.” Both Jeremy Renner and Anil Kapoor had previously starred in Tom Cruise's 2011 movie "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol", though they did not share the screen space with each other. Check out his post:

Jeremy Renner’s accident The Academy Award-nominated actor was at his home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe on New Year’s Eve. According to reports, the region witnessed a heavy winter storm on New Year’s Eve, where around 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada’s Washoe, Carson, Douglas and Lyon counties lost power for more than a day, according to the report. The accident took place on Sunday, and the actor was soon airlifted to the nearby hospital. Jeremy’s spokesperson revealed that he is in a critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow. Anil Kapoor’s work front He was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. His upcoming films include Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

