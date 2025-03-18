Anil Kapoor slapped me thrice and walked away, recalls Welcome actor Adi Irani: ‘Confronted him, meri halat kharab…’

Actor Adi Irani, who has collaborated with numerous stars in the Hindi film industry, revealed that not all his encounters with famous actors have been positive. During a recent conversation, he recounted an incident from the set of the 2007 blockbuster Welcome, where Anil Kapoor slapped him hard three times while filming a scene and the actor confronted him saying "During the takes, my glasses turned, hurting my eye. Meri halat kharab ho gayi."

In an interview with Filmymantra Media, Adi Irani recalled an incident where he was wearing glasses during a scene where both Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar had to hit him. Adi explained that while he was reacting as required, multiple retakes were requested.

During these takes, Anil slapped him hard two or three times, and even Nana Patekar accidentally slapped him once. As a result, Adi’s glasses shifted, injuring his eye and leaving him in discomfort. Nana immediately apologized after the director called for a cut, but Kapoor simply walked away.

Adi mentioned confronting Anil afterward, asking why he had slapped him so hard, emphasizing that such actions were inappropriate. In response, Anil claimed it was a mistake, but Adi questioned how such a mistake could happen three times.

When questioned about whether Anil Kapoor would behave similarly with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, Adi Irani responded by suggesting that Anil deliberately acts that way with everyone, believing that a more realistic performance leads to a more genuine reaction.

However, Adi pointed out that while Anil aims for authenticity, he wouldn’t go as far as stabbing someone with a knife in reality. He further added that Anil would likely not behave the same way with stars like Salman or Shah Rukh and mentioned having heard about similar incidents involving Amjad Khan.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Welcome was a huge box office success and boasted an ensemble cast that included the late Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, and Mallika Sherawat in key roles. The franchise’s third installment, Welcome to the Jungle, is scheduled for release in 2025.